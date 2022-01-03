Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 3,843 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 448,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 1.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $55,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth $90,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.56. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

