Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 6,610 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Post makes up 2.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Post worth $78,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Post by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Post by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.92. 4,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,429. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.77.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist cut their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

