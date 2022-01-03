Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.50 and last traded at $70.31. Approximately 28,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,300,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $1,511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $209,990,782 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $10,897,688. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

