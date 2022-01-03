Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up to $49.79

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.79, but opened at $51.55. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 11 shares.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

