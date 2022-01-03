Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 990,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,246. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

