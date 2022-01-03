Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,949.85). Insiders purchased a total of 29,834 shares of company stock worth $2,029,951 over the last quarter.

AGR stock traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 69.80 ($0.94). 772,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.12. The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

