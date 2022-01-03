Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 923.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,137 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

