Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.83 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be bought for $7.26 or 0.00015570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market cap of $15.15 million and $2.83 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00049553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CRYPTO:ATM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

