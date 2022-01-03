Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $34.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

AVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

