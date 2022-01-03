AXIS Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $76,923.00 (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. AXIS Token has a market cap of $6.45 million and $76,923.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AXIS Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,306,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXIS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXIS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXIS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.