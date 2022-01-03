Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of AX stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 149,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,997. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

