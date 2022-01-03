Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $21.24 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $177.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.