Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Amundi bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $63.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

