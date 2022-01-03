Banco Santander S.A. Has $14.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,750 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 111,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter.

EZU opened at $49.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

