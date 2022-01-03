Banco Santander S.A. Invests $52.58 Million in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,580,000. Li Auto accounts for approximately 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.19% of Li Auto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Li Auto by 57.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Li Auto by 197.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Li Auto by 57.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Li Auto by 158.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,106,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after buying an additional 678,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.03.

NASDAQ LI opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.