Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 5,367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $26,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 179,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 132,608 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 283,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $68.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.