Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 310,000 I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.40% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 169.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,556 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 8.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $47.39 on Monday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

