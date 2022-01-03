Barclays Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $53.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 381,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.