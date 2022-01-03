Bbva USA Sells 750 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bbva USA decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.