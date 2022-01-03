Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $59.62 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.62.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. 12,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,972. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

