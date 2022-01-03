Bifrost (BFC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.03 Million

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Bifrost has a market cap of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bifrost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bifrost has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BFC is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bifrost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bifrost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

