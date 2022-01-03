Binamon (BMON) Hits One Day Volume of $1.85 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Binamon has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.07 or 0.08087448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.85 or 0.99637370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007283 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

