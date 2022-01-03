BitBall (BTB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,896.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, BitBall has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $15,896.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,143.48 or 1.00116528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00081594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00033463 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.15 or 0.01113371 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00025825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

