BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $280,723.41 and $303.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,265,318 coins and its circulating supply is 5,053,864 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

