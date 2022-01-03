Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 18.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,890.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

