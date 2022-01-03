Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.14. 2,245,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $594,175.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,588 shares of company stock worth $3,934,893. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

