Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.79.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.