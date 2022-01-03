Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.79.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

