BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €65.08 ($73.96).

BNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA:BNP traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €60.77 ($69.06). 407,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business has a 50 day moving average of €58.41 and a 200 day moving average of €55.25.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.