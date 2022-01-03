Bonfida (FIDA) Price Hits $3.65

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00007823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Bonfida has a total market cap of $163.39 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.10 or 0.08028978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00074780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,714.06 or 1.00041522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bonfida

