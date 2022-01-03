Boston Partners Has $238.59 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.75% of Sensata Technologies worth $238,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after purchasing an additional 230,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after buying an additional 252,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,887,000 after buying an additional 254,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after buying an additional 528,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ST opened at $61.69 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $51.64 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.93.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

