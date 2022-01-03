Boston Partners Has $250.38 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.84% of Leidos worth $250,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $88.90 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average is $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

