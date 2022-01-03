Boston Partners Has $317.37 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.39% of Lear worth $317,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.13.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $182.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.15.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.