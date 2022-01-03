Boston Partners Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.94% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $190,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $55,918,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $134.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.