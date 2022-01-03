Boston Partners Purchases 628,083 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.74% of Hasbro worth $214,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,406,000 after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,908,000 after acquiring an additional 178,827 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $101.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

