Boston Partners Sells 1,808,948 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,574,003 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,808,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.00% of Tapestry worth $206,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.95.

NYSE TPR opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

