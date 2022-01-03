Boston Partners Sells 19,841 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,304,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.78% of Otis Worldwide worth $271,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $85.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

