BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Update

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTZI remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. BOTS has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

BOTS, Inc is a global technology company. The firm focuses on on robotics, Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It also owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S.

