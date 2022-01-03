Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Down 83.4% in December

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $77,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,672. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.