Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 9,142 Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,807. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,746. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

