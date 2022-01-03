Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $13.19 Million in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,000. Chegg comprises approximately 0.6% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chegg by 27.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 496,464 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,571,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,007,000 after buying an additional 71,965 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 15.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,376,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,371,000 after buying an additional 183,601 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $30.66. 19,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.