Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes $17.44 Million Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,712 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,441,000. Zendesk comprises approximately 0.8% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Zendesk by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $338,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,584. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,908. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

