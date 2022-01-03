Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 433,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.85. 100,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,161. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

