Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,479,000. Zscaler makes up 1.4% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 87.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $15.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $306.10. 41,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.30 and a 200 day moving average of $278.71. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,267 shares of company stock worth $32,946,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

