Bradley Mark J. Cuts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bradley Mark J. lessened its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Abiomed comprises approximately 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Abiomed by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Abiomed by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Abiomed by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,589,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $359.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.04.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

