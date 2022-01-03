Bradley Mark J. Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bradley Mark J. decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in AptarGroup by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $123.00 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.04.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

