Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -3,800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

BDN opened at $13.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

