Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after purchasing an additional 203,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $204.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $207.67.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

