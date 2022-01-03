Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 127 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $362.12 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

