Brasada Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

NYSE TDY opened at $436.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $350.01 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

