Brasada Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $84.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $86.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.